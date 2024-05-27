Draconian laws stifling journos’ voices: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday alleged that journalists in Bangladesh are working in a fearful atmosphere, facing numerous adversities, as the government has enacted several draconian laws aimed at stifling voices.

Speaking at a programme marking the founding anniversary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), he also said the Digital Security Act and Cyber Security Act are contrary to the freedom of the press.

"You have to encounter many adversities. We know you have to work in a frightening situation since various draconian laws have been enforced to silence voices. I believe you are moving ahead and continue to do that, overcoming all these obstacles," he said.

The BNP leader said the government first formulated the Digital Security Act (DSA) and then the Cyber Security Act. "Neither of these laws is pleasant for the mass media, and they do not contribute to ensuring the security of journalists."

During his stays in jails at different times, Rizvi said he found some students, journalists, and youth languishing in prisons for a long time in cases filed under the DSA.