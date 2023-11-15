Dr Kamal calls for nat’l talks over election

Dr Kamal Hossain, emeritus president of the Gono Forum, yesterday said his party wants a participatory election brought about by national dialogues.

"If that [participatory election] happens, we will all discuss and make a decision together," he told a press conference at Jatiya Press Club.

"We want to consolidate the national unity, to come to a consensus after discussion with everyone, and to participate in the election with everyone. We should all work together to create an environment.

"People must unite to save the country from the dangerous situation. We always give importance to unity. Everyone should think about it…," he said.

The US government wants dialogue among political parties, said the eminent jurist. "We have to try to make that possible. But the situation in the country is now difficult. We must face it by consolidating our unity. There is no other way."

Dr Kamal also announced new leadership of his party, naming Mafizul Islam Khan as the president and Mizanur Rahman as the general secretary.