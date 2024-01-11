Double celebration for Awami League

Party holds rally marking Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day, election victory

Awami League leaders and activists thronged the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital yesterday to take part in a rally marking the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This photo was taken in Dhaka University area. Photo: Palash Khan

The Awami League's win on January 7 transformed yesterday's rally commemorating Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, into a double celebration for party leaders and activists.

Thousands of supporters of AL and its affiliated groups gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan, turning the rally into a festival.

Shahriar Hasan, an AL activist of Naraynganj, said, "This year's Homecoming Day celebration couldn't be more perfect."

As soon as the entryways opened at 1:30pm, the AL men started entering the Suhrawardy Udyan, carrying colourful placards and donning vibrant dresses.

"Braving all the odds, Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League came out victorious in the January 7 election," Mahbub Hasan, a Jubo League activist who came from Savar, told The Daily Star.

Many of these activists carried cut-outs and portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.

Many were also seen holding the replica of AL's electoral symbol "boat".

AL supporters and activists created a lively atmosphere with drums, loudspeakers, and other musical instruments, while some danced and sang.

AL president Sheikh Hasina, the chief guest, arrived at the Suhrawardy Udyan around 4:00pm.

As she went up to the stage, the crowd welcomed her by waving the national and party flags. The AL supremo also waved back at them.

The elderly people were also seen in the rally that was mainly dominated by young activists.

Take the case of 65-year-old Nurul Mia who came from Gazipur.

"I have supported Awami League throughout my life. I have aged, but I never miss any party programme," he said.

At the rally, AL presidium member Quamrul Islam said, "Apart from celebrating the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu, we are celebrating our victory in the election. Let us advance forward unitedly to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' as outlined by the prime minister."