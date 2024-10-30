Don’t rush into serious decisions

Tarique tells govt best to go slow with constitutional, security matters

Stating that the government should not make any hasty decisions regarding constitutional matters, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday called upon all to maintain national unity at any cost to resist any plot by the evil quarters.

Exchanging greetings virtually with the Hindu community members, the BNP leader urged the members of different religious communities not to be misled by any conspiracy or rumour spread by the Awami League's associates.

Tarique said he believes that if the people's political and economic empowerment is secured, no one will be able to strip them of their freedom through any conspiracy.

He also said the BNP believes the interim government must succeed as its failure would be a setback for the pro-democratic and pro-Bangladesh forces.

The BNP leader said there are ongoing discussions and analyses among the political parties and also within the government regarding the formation of the interim government. "Some are raising questions about why the interim government has been sworn in under the current constitution or whether it is a revolutionary government."

Tarique, who is staying in London, said such questions could hinder the government's dynamism, which may ultimately lead to a diversion from its objectives.

"So, the BNP thinks it is essential to avoid making hasty decisions on matters directly related to national security or constitutional provisions. Instead, a well-thought-out and well-considered approach should be followed, making it easier to address any future challenges," he observed.

The BNP leader said some differences among the political parties have surfaced following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime on August 5. "But I believe our goal is the same -- establishing a discrimination-free, democratic, and humane Bangladesh. Therefore, BNP does not see any room for misunderstanding among the political parties."

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Kalyan Front organised the event at the Ladies Club in the city's Eskaton to greet the members of the Hindu community and exchange views with them on the occasion of the Durga Puja, which was celebrated on October 9-12.