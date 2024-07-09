Don't know how to release already freed Khaleda Zia: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said he does not know how to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia who is already out of prison.

Khaleda Zia has become ill again. When asked about the BNP's demand for her unconditional release, he said, "Look, I don't understand one thing. Khaleda Zia is free; I don't understand how to release this free person again."

He said this while speaking with reporters at his secretariat office.

The BNP chairperson was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. Her sentence has been suspended by an executive order and her release period is extended in every six months.

The former prime minister has been suffering from various physical complications including arthritis, diabetes, kidney, liver, lung, and eye problems for a long time. She has to be taken to the hospital from time to time. Recently, a pacemaker was implanted in her heart.