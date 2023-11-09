‘Don’t intend to form a new political party’

Hafizuddin says he’s still with BNP, refutes info minister’s claim

BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed yesterday denied any designs to form a new political party, as suggested by the information minister.

On Monday, Hasan Mahmud, the information and broadcasting minister, said many people were lining up to join Trinamool BNP and that another political party would be formed by former BNP minister Hafiz.

"I am a very insignificant person in the politics of Bangladesh, especially in BNP politics. I have lost interest in politics due to my physical condition," Hafiz said at a press conference in the capital's Banani.

The retired army major said he had been in the BNP for 31 years and that he was hopeful of staying with the party until the end of his political career.

"Khaleda Zia is my leader. As long as she is alive, she will be my leader. She will get all the respect. I also respect our leader Tarique Rahman."

He said he would participate in the forthcoming national polls as a BNP member if the party eventually decides to take part.

About the BNP's stance on staying away from polls if held under the incumbent government, Hafiz urged the party to seek an alternative to the caretaker government system and take part in the upcoming polls.

"I think the BNP should take part in the elections with international mediation… The fate of Bangladesh's economy is also related with the United Nations, European Union, and the United States. The BNP should run in the election for the sake of democracy if there is mediation by these international powers."

He said the BNP's decision to not take part in the 2014 polls was wrong.

"The UN conducts elections in many countries. So we want to see a fair election under the UN supervision. Or else, there will be no fair election."

If there is a fair election, BNP would return to power as it is the "most popular" political party in the country, he added.

He went on to urge the prime minister to arrange a fair election.

"There will be no fair election if it is held under a partisan government, be it under a government of the Awami League or the BNP. A fair election can only be held under a neutral interim government."

Hafiz said the BNP has deviated from the ideals of its founder Ziaur Rahman and has made mistakes.

The party did not organise any council in the last eight years and there was no opportunity to elect a leader or express opinions from the grassroots, he said.