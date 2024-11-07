Don’t indulge in activities disliked by the people

Tarique urges BNP leaders, activists

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged his party leaders and activists to avoid activities disliked by the people and focus on earning their trust and love instead of becoming overconfident about electoral victory.

Speaking at a discussion, he also stressed the need for the people's political and economic empowerment to ensure the sustainability of democracy, development, and state reforms.

"I call upon the party leaders, activists, supporters, and well-wishers to earn the trust and love of the people, and stay with them."

The BNP hosted the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Tarique said the BNP would surely emerge victorious if people could exercise their voting rights in a free and fair election.

The BNP leader said the head of the Awami League regime fled the country after rendering all state institutions dysfunctional and making the country dependent on imports. "But people are still bearing the brunt of the consequences of 15 years of misrule."

Through the defeat of the AL on August 5, it has been proved once again that there is no alternative to a greater unity among Bangladesh's nationalist forces to safeguard the freedom of the country and its people, the BNP leader said.

He said people expect the government to take effective steps to build a safe and prosperous Bangladesh for the future generations.

The conspiracies by the associates of the Hasina regime have not stopped, and attempts are being made to turn the interim government into a failed one, Tarique said.

He said the AL government made efforts to brand Bangladesh a militant country to cling to power. "The defeated forces of August 5 are once again making sinister attempts to portray Bangladesh as a communal country."

He urged the pro-Bangladesh forces to stay alert to the conspiracies of the defeated forces.

Tarique said three months may not be enough to assess the success and failure of a government.

He said it is crucial to strictly control the prices of essentials, particularly to alleviate the hardships of the farmers, daily wage workers, low-income people, and the lower-middle class families.

He warned that if the government fails to bring commodity prices within the reach of the ordinary people, all its reform efforts would be questionable.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the nation was freed from the AL's fascist rule on August 5 through the student-led mass uprising. "We must now proceed with caution to resist the plots of the fascist forces."

He urged the interim government to complete state reforms to promptly hold a credible national election.