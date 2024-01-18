Don’t fight each other

Quader tells party leaders

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday asked the party leaders and activists not to engage in any kind of conflicts among themselves over the election result.

Quader said this at a joint meeting of the AL's central executive council and advisory council at the party's office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

He asked the party men to work unitedly and warned them of stern organisational action if they do not comply with the directive, at least three leaders who were present at the meeting told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity.

The directive comes at a time when the party is concerned over post-election clashes between the supporters of the AL nominees and the AL leaders who ran as independents.

Several policymakers of the party said the central leaders, who are tasked with stopping internal clashes, are talking to district and upazila leaders, party insiders said.

Earlier, at a similar joint meeting at the AL headquarters on Monday, AL President Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the party leaders and activists to stop blaming each other.

She also said that the opposition may try to take advantage of it if they remain busy finding faults among themselves.

At yesterday's meeting, Quader also asked the senior leaders to visit the districts where the local committee's tenure expired and hold councils.

He asked the leaders of the two units of Dhaka city to form the thana and ward level committees immediately.

Quader denounced Transparency International Bangladesh's claim that the election was staged.

"Was it a staged election? What do you think? Then why do the renowned democratic countries of the world praise the election of Bangladesh by saying that it was fair?" he said.

The neighbouring countries have congratulated the prime minister, he added.

"Even the High Commission of Pakistan congratulated our prime minister.

"Since the opposition boycotted the election, we had to adopt a new strategy to hold a free and fair election with the participation of the people. We benefited from that. Barring one or two incidents, the election was peaceful."

TIB, the anti-graft watchdog, at a press conference yesterday termed the 12th parliamentary election one-sided. It said the polls were staged to appear competitive, and said it was an "ominous sign" for the country's democracy and the future of elections.