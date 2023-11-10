Don’t comment on diplomats’ remarks

Hasina asks party colleagues

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked her party colleagues not to comment on remarks made by foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

She issued the directive at a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the ruling party, at the Gono Bhaban last night, said sources present at the meeting.

Her instructions came at a time when some foreign diplomats are facing criticisms by AL leaders and ministers over the formers' public comments about the upcoming election and political unrest.

Soon after the PM's directive, the AL decided to take disciplinary action against Mujibul Haque, a local AL leader and union parishad chairman in Chattogram, for his comment about US Ambassador Peter Haas.

On Monday, Mujibul told a rally that he would beat up Ambassador Haas.

The US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel termed it a "violent rhetoric" that is "deeply unhelpful."

After the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Hasina warned all party leaders against making harsh comments about any dignitaries, including foreign diplomats.

In the wake of repeated comments by several foreign envoys in recent months, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday told a briefing that he hoped the diplomats would be careful about what they say.

The US in October 2022 imposed sanctions on some Rab officials over alleged extrajudicial killings.

In September this year, it started taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Over the past several months, top AL leaders, including several ministers, spoke critically about some foreign diplomats.

A number of diplomats held a series of meetings with top politicians from different political parties, ministers, the Election Commission, and government officials and encouraged them to hold a free and fair election and create political space for the opposition.