Don’t betray nation by signing anti-state deals with India

Fakhrul urges govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the Awami League government not to betray the nation by signing anti-sate deals with India.

Speaking at a rally, he also questioned the achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her recent visit to India, as she failed to address crucial issues such as Teesta River water-sharing and border killings.

"The existence of Bangladesh is now threatened. None of the agreements and MoUs (signed by the PM with India) are in favour of Bangladesh," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul slammed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud for reportedly saying that the BNP does not understand the difference between a treaty and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"I don't want to respond to him. I just want to say one thing: do not betray the country. Do not sign any anti-state deal or MoU by fooling and misleading the people," he said.

Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan Central Office, demanding the unconditional release of former BNP chief Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since June 22.

Fakhrul asked the prime minister what she had brought back from India this time. "There's no mention of water anywhere. What was mentioned is alarming. India has proposed to engage in the Teesta (river conservation and management) project. China has also given a proposal to this end. The prime minister said she would see which of the two is better."

He said the prime minister also mentioned that if India is entrusted with the project, the water problem will be resolved. "Are we all fools living in this country? On the contrary, you (PM) ignored the Teesta water-sharing agreement and the issue of sharing water from common rivers. Thus, you are making Bangladesh completely hostage to India."

The BNP leader said Bangladeshis are being killed regularly along the border.

He also questioned whether there is any place in the world where a country shoots dead the citizens of its friendly neighbouring country along the border.

"You (PM) have to answer these questions. You won't be able to mislead people with what you are saying in self-defence," Fakhrul warned.

On June 21, the prime minister went to India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

On the second day of the visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Seven of these were new and three were renewed to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.