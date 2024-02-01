Politics
Staff Correspondent
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM

DNCC to start canal cleaning drive on Friday

File photo

The waste removal process from the Paris canal in Mirpur will start on Friday, announced Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday.

"I will start a drive in person to clean the canal. The canal will be restored to its previous form by freeing it from filth and encroachment," said the mayor.

"I want the cooperation of the locals to restore the traditional Paris Canal," said Atiqul.

The mayor said after the canal is cleaned, strict action will be taken against those who throw garbage in the canal. CCTV cameras will be installed on the canal's banks, he added.

