DMP refutes BNP's claim of locking Nayapaltan office

Police deployed in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office.
Police deployed in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office. Photo: Sheikh Enam/Star

Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed that it did not lock the main gate of BNP office, but a security guard locked the entrance of the party office.

BNP Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed police had locked the gate and refused to provide the key despite requests.

"The gate was locked by the police. To enter the office, we had to break the padlock," Rizvi told reporters after breaking open the padlock.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has rejected Rizvi's allegations.

In a press statement yesterday, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain said the BNP office was never locked by police.

"As previously mentioned on several times, the BNP Nayapaltan office was never locked by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police," Faruk said.

He added that investigations by DMP found that on October 29, a BNP security guard named Sohag had shut the main gate and left with the key.

"Relevant evidence is kept by the police," he added.

The DMP spokesperson said that Rizvi's claims of police locking the gate are incorrect.

He said Rizvi had written to the DMP commissioner on January 10 asking for the key.

