‘Divided’ JP up against AL independents

Even though Jatiyo Party was spared several seats by Awami League as part of the ruling party's seat-sharing policy, some of its candidates are not having smooth sailing as per expectation.

In Mymensingh-5 (Muktagacha) and Mymensingh-8 (Ishwarganj), two JP candidates are contesting the polls. There's no one contesting with the "boat" symbol in those constituencies, as AL has withdrawn its candidates to make the run easy for JP.

However, the two JP candidates will likely face a strong challenge from AL independents for those seats.

Their woes don't end there, the "plough" (JP's electoral symbol) holders are also facing internal feuds between pro-Raushan and pro-GM Quader groups.

In Mymensingh-5, former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed Mukti is running from JP, while AL candidate Abdul Hye Akanda was withdrawn by the party.

However, two AL independents, Krishak League's central committee vice president Md Nazrul Islam and district AL unit member Badar Uddin Ahmed, are also running the electoral race from this constituency.

Locals said AL Muktagacha unit's secretary Billal Hossain Sarker is campaigning for Mukti, while Abdul Hye, under the banner of "Muktijuddho Jonotar Moncha", is supporting Nazrul.

Why upazila Awami League is backing the JP candidate, even though there is no alliance with JP? Abdul Hye asked. "They could support any of the two independents, but now they have become Jatiyo Party activists, which is shameful," he added.

Meanwhile in Mymensingh-8, incumbent lawmaker and JP candidate Fakrul Imam will face a tough battle with popular AL independent Mahmudul Hasan Sumon.

Sumon resigned from his upazila chairman post to get an AL ticket but failed to do so. "The party decided on a competitive election, so I am trying my best to win the race," Sumon said.

"The Awami League supporters are with me and it could be a great factor for my victory," said Sumon, joint-secretary of upazila AL.

It will be difficult for the JP candidate to win, as Sumon has massive public support, said AL insiders.

However, Safir Uddin Ahmed, secretary of AL Ishwarganj upazila unit, said the scenario will change, as the upazila AL leaders have started campaigning for the JP candidate as per the party decision.

Preferring anonymity, a district-level JP leader and Raushan Ershad loyalist, said they are totally uninterested in the election.