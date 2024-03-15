Diversify jute goods to tap export potentials

PM says at jute fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday stressed the need for diversifying jute products based on the demand of international market to unlock export potential.

"We've to pay attention to exploring new export markets for jute, assess what type of goods has demand in different countries, and produce such products accordingly," she said.

The premier said this while opening six jute mills and the three-day Multipurpose Jute Product Fair-2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on the occasion of the National Jute Day-2024.

The PM said if Bangladesh can raise the production of jute and jute goods as much as possible, it will unlock export potential alongside enhancing the use of jute goods in the country.

"If we want to diversify our export basket, I think jute and jute goods can play one of the key roles here," said Hasina.

She urged authorities of jute mills leased out by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) to be sincere in producing new goods, exploring new markets, and boosting exports of jute products.

Describing jute as environment-friendly, she said there is a huge potential market for jute products in the world.

"We've decided to ensure incentives for jute as agro-product and export goods," she said.

At the function, the prime minister handed over honourary crests to 11 individuals and organisations under 11 categories as well as nine jute-related associations for their contributions to the jute sector.

