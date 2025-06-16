Disclose Yunus-Tarique meeting minutes: IAB chief

The recent meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, while instrumental in easing certain political tensions, has also sparked unease within the country's political landscape, said Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim yesterday.

"The closed-door meeting between the two leaders, following a discussion that included representatives from both sides, has raised some questions in political circles," he said while speaking at a meeting with senior party leaders at the IAB's Purana Paltan office.

"We believe, for political transparency and to dispel unease among political parties, the discussions and decisions made during the private meeting should be presented to the nation," he added.

The IAB chief said politics in Bangladesh is based on a multi-party system.

Many political organisations took part in the "anti-fascist" movement in the past, risking their lives, he said.

"It is a moral responsibility to give equal importance and dignity to all in building the future of Bangladesh," he added.

The IAB chief noted that the nature of the London meeting has left many political parties feeling sidelined.

He particularly criticised the unilateral announcement of a shortened election timeline by the chief adviser in his Eid address, despite repeated calls from political groups regarding the timing of the election.

"The joint announcement to reconsider that timeline -- made after a private meeting -- has only deepened the discomfort," he said.

In the interest of healthy political culture, this discomfort should be addressed, he added.

Rezaul Karim reiterated IAB's demand for essential political reforms and completing trials of the fallen "fascist government" before the upcoming election.

He also urged the government and all relevant parties to ensure that the push for reforms and justice is not overshadowed by the noise of the election.