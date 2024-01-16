Did not take money to run

Says JP chief about allegation raised by party colleagues

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday outright rejected allegations that they took money from the ruling party to run in the election.

The allegation was raised by JP leaders who staged demos against the party chief and the leaders GM Quader removed from the party.

GM Quader on Sunday night removed JP praesidium member Shafiqul Islam and vice-chairman Yahiya Chowdhury from all party posts, said, Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of JP.

The party also dissolved its Dhaka metropolitan north committee.

On Friday, the JP removed its co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and praesidium member Sunil Shuvo Roy from all party posts.

On January 10, several hundred JP leaders and activists staged protests in front of the party chairman's Banani office demanding the ousting of GM Quader and Chunnu holding them responsible for the party's debacle in the polls.

On Sunday, around 133 JP grassroots leaders, who ran in the election, held a meeting in the capital's Institution of Diploma Engineers. They demanded that GM Quader and Chunnu ensure democracy and accountability in the party.

They also criticised the two JP leaders for not standing beside them during the campaign.

The JP had fielded candidates in 265 constituencies and won only 11 seats despite a seat-sharing deal with the Awami League for 26 seats.

The party had 23 seats in the previous parliament.

Asked about the allegations, GM yesterday told The Daily Star that none of the allegations were true.

"What is the evidence behind the claim that we have got money (for participating in the election)?" he said.

He also said he talked to the party's senior leaders about running in the election. "I don't want to say what had happened beyond this," he said.

Asked about not providing funds for JP candidates' campaigns, Quader said, "We didn't ask anyone to run in the election.

"While interviewing potential party nominees, we categorically asked them if they had enough money for the campaign. All of them replied in the affirmative," he said, adding that they had told the nominees that the party would not be able to help financially.

Chunnu yesterday told reporters that they did not do well in the polls. "The party's chairman and I have responsibilities in this regard. Some JP leaders could be angry. We could have discussed this in the party forum. But what some JP leaders are doing is aimed at weakening the party," he said.