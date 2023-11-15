Dialogue can be held even after polls schedule: JP

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, today said dialogue between the political parties can still take place even after announcement of the election schedule.

JP secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu said this in reaction to the announcement of the election schedule.

In a video message that was sent to media hours before the CEC announced the polls schedule, Chunnu said, the election commission has the jurisdiction to change the date of the polls schedule and there were such instances in the past.

The JP leader said, "It is a must that the Election Commission will announce the election schedule as it is an obligatory duty for them. They (EC) must announce the polls schedule and they don't have any alternative to it."

Chunnu added: "It's okay that the election commission has announced the election schedule. But it would have better had the government took any initiative for holding a dialogue before announcement of the polls schedule."

Saying that JP wants a congenial election atmosphere, Chunnu said, "Despite all of our preparations, we are yet to reach in a decision for participating in the election as our experiences in different elections under the present government is not good."

He commended that vote rigging has become the habit of Awami League. Therefore, we are undecided about participating in the election.

"People have become hostage in the hands of Awami League and BNP as both parties are rigid with their ego and respective stance," he also said.