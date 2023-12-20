For development, vote for AL: PM tells Sylhet rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today launched her party's election campaign with a clarion call to the people to vote for the ruling Awami League candidates so they win to serve the common people.

The prime minister, who heads the Awami League, was addressing a huge public meeting at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa Ground organised by local unit of the ruling party.

The huge crowd burst into cheers and raised their hands when Hasina asked them "Will you cast your votes for them (AL candidates)? Raise your hand and promise me."

She once again attacked BNP branding them as looters, killers, corrupts, and embezzlers of orphans' money.

These elements, the PM said, are burning people alive in a bid to thwart the election slated for January 7.

She requested all to build resistance against arson terrorism that burns people alive.

The prime minister said that the BNP-Jamaat clique wants to snatch away people's lives, and they want to foil the polls by preventing people from casting their votes.

"Where do they get such courage? A black sheep is sitting in London and giving orders and some people here are obliging. ......they are playing with fire and their hands will be burnt," she said, referring to Tariq Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP, who lives in London, UK.

Hasina denounced BNP and Jamaat as a nexus and said they thought the government would cave in to their arson terrorism.

The prime minister said that the mass people are getting benefits of the result of AL being in the power.

"Our aim is to build poverty-free, developed "Shonar Bangla" and for that purpose I am working on vigorously," she said.

Hasina mentioned that she has nothing to lose, as she has lost everything including father, mother, brothers and everything.

"The only younger sister of mine and I had survived. Losing everything and depriving my small children from their motherly love I had returned to Bangladesh in 1981 just to fulfill my father's dream which was to build the country with the spirit of the Liberation War," she added.