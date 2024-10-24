'Demand for president’s resignation political, not legal'

Says Rizwana on interim govt's view

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the interim government views the growing demand for the president's resignation as a political issue rather than a "legal and constitutional" one.

She indicated that any decision on the matter would be reached through political consensus.

Briefing the media at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka today, the adviser said there is demand for the resignation of the president, which is getting stronger.

"It's a political issue. Discussions are underway with the political parties," Rizwana said.

The adviser also said political parties need to make their stance clear in this regard.

The adviser said issues related to the president were discussed at the meeting of the Council of Advisers with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Regarding the decision of the age-limit for government jobs, she said it might take three-four days to issue a gazette following the relevant process.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present at the media briefing.