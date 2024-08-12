Defamation case against Tarique dismissed in Patuakhali

A Patuakhali court dismissed a defamation case against BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman after 8 years.

Patuakhali's Kalapara Upazila Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Ashish Roy dismissed the case this noon. Defendant's lawyer Advocate Khandaker Nasir and court bench assistant Md Qayyum confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Qayoum said, on January 15, 2015, the former deputy commander of Kalapara Muktijoddha Sangsad Habibullah Rana filed the defamation case of Tk 20 crore in the Kalapara Senior Judicial Magistrate Court as a plaintiff. Due to the long absence of the plaintiff, the judge dismissed the case under section 247.

According to the case, it is mentioned that on December 15, 2015, in a discussion meeting organised by UK BNP, Tarique said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came to Bangladesh on January 10, 1972 with Pakistani passports.

It said Tarique undermined the reputation of Bangladesh and the freedom fighters of Bangladesh, including Bangabandhu Sheik Mujib. The plaintiff mentioned in his case that there has been a loss of value of 20 crore. The court issued an arrest warrant against Tarique.