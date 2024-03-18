Deep fake videos of BNP leaders being circulated: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday claimed a speech of the party's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been distorted with deep fake technology using artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the deep fake video is being spread through a few pro-govt online platforms and media outlets and being used for extorting BNP's well-wishers from home and abroad.

A group is also making deep fake videos of BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other leaders, he added.

He said it in a press briefing held at BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office.

Rizvi said after an investigation done by BNP's IT department, they have found that a man named Nahid Rain, who has been accused of fraud in the past, is involved in making such videos with the help of Awami League.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi demanded the immediate arrest of Nahid Rain.