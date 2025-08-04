Declaration of July to be announced at Manik Mia

The interim government will unveil the July Declaration at a public event in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue at 5:00pm tomorrow.

The announcement was made yesterday in a post on the chief adviser's verified Facebook page.

The post reads: "36th July -- on this day last year, the world witnessed an unprecedented mass uprising. As a result, the fascist fled from Bangladesh.

"All of Bangladesh was united along the path forged by the blood of numerous martyrs and the sacrifices of its fighters…"

"One year later, 36th July has returned. On this day, the long-awaited July Declaration is going to be announced."

A day-long event will begin at 11:00am to mark the occasion. The programme will include performances by popular bands like Artcell, Warfaze, and Souls.

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the declaration will be read out in the presence of all stakeholders of the July uprising.

The interim government has prepared the July Declaration in consultation with key political parties, including the BNP. Major parties have endorsed the declaration's state and constitutional recognition.

The process to draft the declaration was initiated in response to demands made by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) last December.

The student protests, which began on July 1 last year against the quota system in government jobs, quickly turned into a mass uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

According to a report by a UN fact-finding mission in February, up to 1,400 protest-related deaths occurred between July 15 and August 5.