Politics
Staff Correspondent
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:05 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:22 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Declaration of July to be announced at Manik Mia

Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:05 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:22 AM
Staff Correspondent
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:05 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:22 AM
july declaration to be unveiled on august 5

The interim government will unveil the July Declaration at a public event in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue at 5:00pm tomorrow.

The announcement was made yesterday in a post on the chief adviser's verified Facebook page.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The post reads: "36th July -- on this day last year, the world witnessed an unprecedented mass uprising. As a result, the fascist fled from Bangladesh.

"All of Bangladesh was united along the path forged by the blood of numerous martyrs and the sacrifices of its fighters…"

national citizen party rally in Dhaka
Read more

NCP rally begins at Shaheed Minar

"One year later, 36th July has returned. On this day, the long-awaited July Declaration is going to be announced."

A day-long event will begin at 11:00am to mark the occasion. The programme will include performances by popular bands like Artcell, Warfaze, and Souls.

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the declaration will be read out in the presence of all stakeholders of the July uprising.

The interim government has prepared the July Declaration in consultation with key political parties, including the BNP. Major parties have endorsed the declaration's state and constitutional recognition.

Why the July Charter matters
Read more

Why the July Charter matters

The process to draft the declaration was initiated in response to demands made by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) last December.

The student protests, which began on July 1 last year against the quota system in government jobs, quickly turned into a mass uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

According to a report by a UN fact-finding mission in February, up to 1,400 protest-related deaths occurred between July 15 and August 5.

Related topic:
July Declaration
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt to unveil 'July Declaration' on August 5

1d ago

BNP’s Salahuddin to attend proclamation meeting

6m ago
বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (বিডা) এবং বাংলাদেশ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল কর্তৃপক্ষের (বেজা) নির্বাহী চেয়ারম্যান চৌধুরী আশিক মাহমুদ বিন হারুন। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাণিজ্য

'৭ ট্রিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের হালাল অর্থনীতি খাতের ফায়দা নিতে চায় বাংলাদেশ'

আজ রাজধানীর একটি হোটেলে ‘হালাল ইকোনমি ৩৬০ : ড্রাইভিং গ্লোবাল গ্রোথ’ শীর্ষক এক সেমিনারে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই মাসে রেমিট্যান্স বেড়েছে ৩০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে