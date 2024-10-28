Decision on president through political consensus: Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said decision will be taken on the basis of political consensus whether the president will remain or not.

"No decision has been taken on the president. Efforts are being made to build consensus among the political parties and then the decision will be taken after considering everything," she said.

Rizwana said these at a programme on the enforcement of the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act-2010 at the meeting room of the Ministry of Textiles at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Responding to a question, she said BNP believes the removal of the current president could create a crisis though some believe it would not. "The government's stance is to build a political consensus on this issue."

Rizwana also said there were no issue with taking the oath to this president, as the situation at the time required it, and there was no opportunity for alternative discussions.

Replying to another question, she said no discussion was held in the recent advisory council meeting over the banning of any political party.