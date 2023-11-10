Deal with BNP's attacks, prepare for elections: Quader

He tells AL joint meeting

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the party has two tasks to deal with ahead of the elections.

"One of them is to prepare for the elections. And another is to maintain electoral atmosphere by dealing with BNP's clandestine attacks in the name movement," said Quader while addressing a joint meeting at AL's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Stating that an unfavourable situation is prevailing in the political arena, he said this meeting with leaders of Dhaka city north and south AL and affiliated organisations would help strengthen the party's activities.

"If the election is held in January's first week, we have very little time," said Quader.

He said BNP's movement on October 28 to remove Sheikh Hasina from power has failed.

"BNP's old habits of committing violence and arson have returned. They are making every effort to remove Sheikh Hasina from power," said the AL general secretary.

In response to a query, Quader claimed BNP and its allies are instigating garment factory workers' protests.

"Most of the demands of garment workers have been resolved. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is monitoring the matter," he said.

He urged the workers to return to work and not be misled by the provocation and rumours of BNP and its allies.