Danger lurks at every corner for govt: Rizvi

BNP has said danger is coming from all directions for the government.

"There is nothing to be excited about by holding a farce election. Look around and you'll see danger lurking," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference yesterday.

"They (Awami League) held elections by detaining the leaders of the opposition. Sheikh Hasina hopes to keep her position of power for life through these types of elections," said Rizvi.

"The government thinks they won't fall. They are desperately trying to suppress the opposition parties because of this," he added.

The BNP leader criticised the "voter-less election" on January 7, saying "the world did not applaud it".

"Many people did not cast ballots because they supported the opposition movement," said Rizvi.

He also said law enforcers arrested more than 27,460 leaders and activists in 1,172 cases across the country from October 28 until yesterday afternoon.

BNP also claimed that 40 party leaders and activists were detained and two cases were filed against 135 named and many unidentified party activists in the 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon.