Daily essentials above people’s reach

Says Moyeen Khan

Prices of daily essentials are skyrocketing in the markets and people can't buy their daily necessities as they have no money, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said yesterday.

The motto of independence was to ensure people's economic freedom as well as democracy, he added.

Moyeen Khan made the remarks while delivering his speech as a chief guest in a discussion meeting, as well as "doa and iftar mahfil" wishing recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and good health of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. The event, organised by Jatiyatabadi Nabin Dal, was held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The BNP senior leader said ruling Awami League claimed they are pro-liberation political party, but they have established the oligarchs in the country denying the mass people's economic freedom.

He said they have created conducive environment for 220 well-off families to control the country, while the number of such families was 22 during Pakistan regime.

AL had destroyed country's democratic political system by organising January 7 farce election, Moyeen Khan stated, further saying that powerful countries such as USA and UK said the minimum standard of a free election was not maintained.

"AL should understand no one can retain power with arms, as history teaches us that powerful autocrats get dethroned by people," he added.