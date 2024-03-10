Cumilla, M’singh Cities: Suchona, Titu to be mayors

Amid polling marked by sporadic incidents of violence, Awami League leader Tahsin Bahar Suchona was voted Cumilla city mayor while in Mymensingh, Ekramul Haque Titu, also a ruling party leader, is set to be the mayor for the second time in a row.

Suchona, organising secretary of Cumilla city AL and daughter of lawmaker AKM Baha Uddin Bahar, beat expelled BNP leader and two-time mayor Monirul Hoque Sakku, her nearest rival, by 21,993 votes.

With her electoral symbol of a bus, Suchona got 48,890 votes, according to Returning Officer Farhad Hossain who announced the unofficial results at Cumilla Zilla School in the evening.

The other candidates, expelled BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser got 13,155 votes and Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim bagged 5,173. Voter turnout was 38.82 percent.

Polling started at 8:00am and around two hours later, three mayoral candidates alleged that Suchona and her supporters were driving their polling agents out of polling centres.

Suchona said the allegations were false.

Around 10:00am, two men got shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates outside the polling centre at Munshi M Ali High School.

Nizam said the injured men, Zahirul Ahmed and Tuhin, were his supporters.

Talking to reporters at Comilla Medical College Hospital, Zahirul said he was standing next to the polling centre when one of Suchona's supporters shot him and Tuhin in front of the police.

Police detained Abu Sufian Antu, 27, a member of Cumilla City Chhatra Dal in connection with the incident.

His family members said Antu was at home when the shooting took place.

Ekramul Haque Titu. Photo: Star

In Mymensingh, Ekramul Haque Titu got 1.30 lakh votes in 123 out of 128 polling centres, according to unofficial results published as of 9:45pm. His nearest rival Sadequl Hoque Khan Milky Tazu got 33,863 votes.

Titu is the president of Mymensingh city AL.

Voters in different neighbourhoods complained that the Electronic Voting Machines were slow to read their fingerprints and caused long queues at polling centres.

Even after polling officially ended at 4:00pm, people were casting votes and there were queues at some centres.

In the morning, mostly women were seen in queues but later the presence of both the male and female voters increased.

Presiding Officer Abul Bashar said they have allowed people, who came to voting centres before the scheduled closing time, to cast their votes as per rules.

Some voters alleged that the officials were causing the delays.

Rita Rani, a voter, said, "I have been standing here in the queue for one and a half hours to cast my vote. I heard the machine isn't working."

[Ashik Abdullah Apu, Khalid Bin Nazrul from Cumilla and Asifur Rahman, Aminul Islam, from Mymensingh contributed to the report]