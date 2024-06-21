CU BCL leader caught stealing window grilles

A Chhatra League leader of Chittagong University unit was detained on his way to sell the iron grilles of the window of a residential hall of the university.

Later, the proctor of the university released him on written bond, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The detained BCL leader was identified as Jewel Ibn Hossain, said CU officials, adding, he is a master's student in the banking and insurance department.

Jewel was an assistant general secretary of CU unit BCL, which was dissolved by the central committee on September 24 last year, said BCL sources.

The incident took place at the main gate of the university on Thursday afternoon.

Jewel was taking two iron-grilles of a window with frames on a rickshaw when the security of the university challenged him, said witnesses.

"The security staffers at first thought he was an outsider but he identified himself as a student," said CU Proctor Ohidul Alam.

"When they informed us, we went to the spot to and started quizzing him. Jewel said he collected the iron rods in an abandoned state from the former building of Institute of Education Research and Training," he said.

"We took a written bond from Jewel before releasing him," said the CU proctor.

The matter will be discussed at the academic council meeting once the university reopens after Eid-ul-Azha vacation, he added.

Contacted, Iqbal Hossain, former general secretary of CU unit BCL, said Jewel was an assistant general secretary of his committee.

"It is very shameful that a university student has been caught red-handed for theft," he said.

Jewel could not be contacted for comments.