Ctg BNP leader dies in Kashimpur jail

A Chattogram BNP leader, who was arrested in Dhaka on October 27, died in Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur this afternoon.

Golapur Rahman, 63, vice president of Mohora ward BNP in the port city, died at 2:40pm at the prison hospital, said Sheikh Md Russel, deputy jailer of the prison.

He fell ill inside the prison after complaining of chest pain around 2:00pm. Golapur was taken to the prison hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, said the deputy jailer.

He has been receiving treatment at the prison hospital since Thursday, he added.

Golapur was brought to Kashimpur prison from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on November 2.

Prison authorities informed family members of the matter over the phone around 7:30pm, Idris Ali, former office secretary of city unit BNP, told the Daily Star.

His body will be handed over to family members tomorrow following autopsy and other legal procedures.

Golapur along with other BNP leaders went to Dhaka to attend BNP's October 28 rally. He was arrested along with Mohora ward BNP president Mohammad Azam and six others in front of BNP's Nayapaltan party office.