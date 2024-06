The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Md Abbas

Two crude bombs blasted in front of BNP's Nayaplatan central office in Dhaka this afternoon.

The explosion took place around 4:40pm, Abul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner (Motijheel division) of DMP, told The Daily Star.

The ADC could not confirm whether anyone was injured in the blast.

No one was arrested in this regard till the filing of the report.

The police official said they are looking into the matter.