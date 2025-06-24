Crude bomb blasted in front of NCP office in Banglamotor

A crude bomb was detonated in front of the National Citizen Party central office in the capital's Banglamotor area last night.

Leaders and activists of NCP held demonstrations in front of their office an hour after the crude bomb was blasted.

The incident took place around 10:45pm in front of the Rupayan Trade Center yesterday, Sub-Inspector Abdul Kader of Ramna Model Police Station told The Daily Star.

A police team is now working on the matter, he added.

NCP Joint Member Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat also confirmed the matter in a Facebook post.

In his post, he wrote: "An unidentified individual exploded a cocktail bomb in front of the NCP office building. At the time, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen was standing downstairs. The law enforcement agencies must identify and arrest the perpetrator within the next 24 hours."