Politics
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 12:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 01:17 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Crude bomb blasted in front of BNP central office in Nayapaltan

Sun Jul 13, 2025 12:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 01:17 AM
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 12:08 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 01:17 AM
Representational image. File photo

Some miscreants detonated a crude bomb (cocktail) in front of BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan area last night.

After reports of a loud explosion in Nayapaltan around 10:00pm, a police team was dispatched to the area, Inspector (Investigation) Paltan Police Station Moniruzzaman Sheikh confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the culprits," he said.

Speaking to reporters, BNP National Executive Committee member Abdus Sattar Patwari said miscreants detonated the crude bomb at 9:58pm on the road in front of the party headquarters.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মিটফোর্ডের সামনের ঘটনায় কেন হত্যাকারীকে ধরা হচ্ছে না, প্রশ্ন তারেক রহমানের

রাজধানীর পুরান ঢাকার ঘটনায় হত্যাকারীকে কেন গ্রেপ্তার করা হচ্ছে না—প্রশ্ন রেখেছেন বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের ভাইয়ের ওপর হামলা, গাড়ি ভাঙচুর

৫৬ মিনিট আগে