Crude bomb blasted in front of BNP central office in Nayapaltan

Some miscreants detonated a crude bomb (cocktail) in front of BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan area last night.

After reports of a loud explosion in Nayapaltan around 10:00pm, a police team was dispatched to the area, Inspector (Investigation) Paltan Police Station Moniruzzaman Sheikh confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

"Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the culprits," he said.

Speaking to reporters, BNP National Executive Committee member Abdus Sattar Patwari said miscreants detonated the crude bomb at 9:58pm on the road in front of the party headquarters.