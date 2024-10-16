‘Criminals being given indemnity’

AL slams govt decision to shield protesters from cases

The Awami League yesterday criticised the home ministry for protecting from prosecution those involved in crimes committed during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

In a Facebook post, the AL said professional criminals and political thugs had infiltrated the movement.

It said it means those involved in the killings of police personnel, party leaders and activists, and injuring many people and damaging public properties cannot be sued or arrested for their crimes.

The home ministry on Monday said the students and people who actively took part in the mass uprising of July-August will not be arrested or harassed.

The AL said, "This is a clear repetition of events following August 15, 1975. After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, Khandaker Mushtaq provided the killers with indemnity.

"Similarly, in 2024, after forcing prime minister Sheikh Hasina to leave the country, Dr Yunus and his council have unconstitutionally seized power. Now, they are trying to protect the murderers, conspirators, and destroyers of the nation's assets by giving them indemnity."

Hasina had formed a three-member judicial inquiry committee to investigate the killings, arson, and looting that took place since July 15, read the statement.

She also called upon the UN for full cooperation to assist in the probe.

"But after illegally assuming power, Dr Yunus suspended the investigation. The reason is clear. He does not want the crimes committed between July and August investigated," the AL statement said.

"While visiting the United States, Dr Yunus publicly stated before global media that the July movement was part of a carefully orchestrated plan executed by a mastermind. This implies that all the killings during the movement were preplanned. Yunus seeks to protect those who participated in the killings, especially those responsible for the murders of people and police personnel from August 5 onwards.

"Khandaker Mushtaq could not protect the killers of August 15 after giving them indemnity. The people of Bangladesh restored democracy, and the parliament revoked the indemnity law, and the killers of the father of the nation were tried.

"Inshallah, it will not be long that the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh once again restore democracy, revoke Yunus' indemnity, and bring all killers, looters, arsonists, and destroyers of the nation's assets to justice."