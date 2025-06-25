CPC interested in signing political MoU with BNP

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has shown interest in signing a Political Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BNP.

This was shared by Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, during a meeting with the visiting BNP delegation.

BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the development to The Daily Star last night.

The CPC also welcomed BNP's clear position supporting the One-China policy.

During the meeting, BNP leaders congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and praised the Belt and Road Initiative.

They called the global development plan "transformative and extraordinary" for helping people around the world.

The BNP also said they hope China will play a bigger role in building infrastructure and creating jobs in Bangladesh.

Later, the CPC's International Department hosted a lunch in honour of the BNP delegation.