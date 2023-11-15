CPB rejects polls schedule

Terming the polls schedule a farce, the Communist Party of Bangladesh today said the announcement of the schedule is one-sided.

"The Election Commission has been discharging its duties like a puppet of the ruling Awami League government. It is doing exactly what it was instructed to do by the government," said CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince in his immediate reaction to the polls schedule.

The announcement of the schedule may lead the country to conflict and violence, he feared.

Prince urged the people to take to the streets and prevent the implementation of the poll schedule.