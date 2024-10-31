CPB to launch 15-day anti-exploitation, anti-discrimination campaign tomorrow

Calls for public support

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) is going to launch a 15-day long nationwide "Anti-Exploitation, Anti-Discrimination Democracy Awakening March" starting tomorrow, with several demands including the control of commodity prices by dismantling syndicates.

A statement signed by CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince called party activists and conscious citizens to make the march a success through meetings and rallies across the country, concluding on November 15.

Shah Alam and Prince will lead the programmes in Dhaka, while CPB central leaders will participate in events across different districts.

The party's additional demands include introducing a rationing system in rural areas, ensuring public safety, announcing a roadmap for the Jatiya Sangsad elections through electoral reform, bringing laundered money, and curbing corruption, looting, and land occupation.

"Defeated autocratic-fascist forces are conspiring to undermine the victory of the people's movement," the statement said, adding that various anti-Bangladesh elements, including communal, imperialist, and hegemonic foreign forces, are engaging in subversive activities.

"Incidents that run counter to the aspirations of the mass uprising are occurring. The government must take firm and effective steps to control commodity prices, address attempts to undermine the Liberation War, prevent communal attacks, curb the arrogance of various malevolent forces, counter land occupation, and, in some cases, restore democratic rights," the statement added.