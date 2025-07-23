CPB, 2 other parties stage symbolic walkout

The National Consensus Commission started the 18th day of its second-round dialogue with political parties this morning. PHOTO: UNB

In protest against "law enforcement's action on students and guardians" after the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College, three political parties staged a symbolic 10-minute walkout from today's session of the National Consensus Commission dialogue.

The political parties are the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD), and Bangladesh JASAD.

The 18th day of the second phase of the dialogue began shortly after 11:00am.

At the outset, Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser and moderator of the session, invited the commission's Vice President Professor Ali Riaz to speak.

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince addressed the gathering, saying, "A heart-wrenching incident occurred at Milestone College. Teachers, students, and guardians protesting the tragedy were attacked. We used to witness such repression under authoritarian regimes. What we're seeing now is all too familiar—those who once served dictators are now fuelling crises and conspiracies."

Referring to a comment made by an adviser during the previous day's events, Ruhin added, "I saw an adviser claim that the protest was orchestrated by remnants of authoritarianism. This is the same narrative that authoritarian leaders like Sheikh Hasina used to adopt during times of political pressure. We are seeing a repetition of that rhetoric."

"However, in light of recent events, we cannot remain here without registering our protest. We will therefore step out for ten minutes," he added.

Mushtaq Hossain, a standing committee member of JASAD, and BASAD General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz expressed solidarity with the decision.

Following the walkout, Professor Ali Riaz said, "We welcome their symbolic protest as a democratic right and an act of civic and political responsibility. Their statements have been placed before the nation, and we hope the government will take them into consideration. We are recording their remarks."

The three delegations returned to the dialogue session at approximately 11:25am, Prof Riaz confirmed.