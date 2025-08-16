Cox’s Bazar trip: Hasnat, Sarjis, 3 others didn't breach discipline, NCP says

Considers the matter fully resolved

The National Citizen Party (NCP) today announced that the show-cause notices issued to five leaders of the party, including Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah, have been withdrawn, saying that the matter has been resolved.

A statement was issued in this regard signed by NCP Joint Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat.

The statement said five separate show cause notices were sent to the Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Joint Convener Khaled Saifullah. In response to which, they have provided answers to the show cause notices.

The statement further said that upon analysing the response to the show cause, it was concluded that there was no breach of party discipline in that incident, and under the direction of Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, the show cause notices have been withdrawn and the matter has been deemed resolved.

It is to be noted that on August 5, the day marking the first anniversary of the July uprising, the five NCP leaders visited Cox's Bazar.