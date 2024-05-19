Court sends BNP's Ishraque to jail as ad-interim bail ends

BNP leader and former mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation, Ishraque Hossain, was sent to jail today after a Dhaka court rejected his bail petition in a case filed on charges of committing treason by destabilising the country by resorting to lies in October last year.

The case was filed with Paltan Model Police Station on October 29 last year against Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who introduced himself as an "adviser to US President Joe Biden.

Ishraque Hossain and retired Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi (retd) were also made accused in the case.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after Ishraque Hossain appeared before the court and sought bail in the case, said his attorney Taherul Islam Tauhid.

A man named Mahiuddin Sikder from Gopalganj on October 29 last year filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station against Arefy, and BNP leaders Ishraque Hossain and retired Lt Gen Hasan Sohrawardi, accusing them of endorsing his speech.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Arefy appearing in a BNP press conference on October 28 last year claimed that he recommended US government to impose bans on the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Division of Law and Justice.

He claimed to be in contact with the US President 10-15 times a day and that everyone in the US government was in favour of an election-time caretaker government, read the case statement.