Court refuses to pass order as Fakhrul seeks bail in 10 cases

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday sought bail in 10 cases filed with police stations in the capital over political violence.

The court, however, refused to pass any order on the bail petitions as these were not filed with due process.

Of them, six cases were filed with Paltan Model Police Station while four with Ramna Police Station over violence on October 28, said Fakhrul's lawyer Zaynul Abedin Meshbah.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.

His bail petition was rejected by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam on October 29 after he was produced before it. Later his bail was again rejected by the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 22.

The HC on December 7 dismissed his bail petition for the third time.

Meantime, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday sought bail in nine cases while its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan sought bail in seven cases filed over political violence.

Detectives detained the two from the Gulshan area on November 3.