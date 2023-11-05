Countrywide Blockade: Police fear more violence

Law enforcers have decided to increase security precautions, fearing that the two-day blockade called by opposition parties, which begins this morning, will be more violent than the ones last week, said police sources.

Similarly, Awami League leaders and activists will also remain on high alert at unit offices across the country today and tomorrow, aiming to show their strength on the streets, said party sources.

BNP and its like-minded parties announced a two-day countrywide blockade starting today, demanding the resignation of the AL government and that the general election be held under a neutral interim government.

Sources said keeping the public transportation system running smoothly is one of the police's main objectives, which is why bus, train, and railway stations have extra security measures in place.

Highway police will periodically coordinate with district police to ensure highway security and the smooth movement of vehicles.

To prevent buses from being torched, police were given special instructions to identify and arrest arsonists disguised as passengers.

Police will also deploy a sufficient number of checkpoints and patrol teams at strategic locations in the capital, while security at key point installations (KPIs) has already been beefed up.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, DMP Spokesperson Faruk Hossain, said, "There will be massive police deployments across the country over the next two days [today and tomorrow]. Also, there will be special deployments at entry and exit points, bus terminals, and in front of BNP offices in the capital."

"The police have made preparations to ensure smooth traffic operations while also preventing violence and arson attacks. To that end, all police stations in the capital have been told to beef up their patrols," he added.

Meanwhile, AL's Dhaka city units (north and south) will mobilise activists at unit offices and also at bus terminals in the capital. AL men have been asked to identify miscreants during the two-day blockade and hand them over to the police, said sources.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also urged the city dwellers to resist the arson attacks yesterday at her Arambagh rally, while on Friday she urged her party members to put up resistance against arsonists in every area of the country.

"Our leaders and activists across the country will remain on high alert and will take to the streets. We will not allow anybody to unleash violence," AL Organising Secretary Mirza Azam told the Daily Star.

According to police intelligence, there is a possibility of violence during the blockades, and thus police will be vigilant across the country.

Police were asked to keep an eye on unattended objects and interrogate suspicious loiterers, while special teams like the Armed Police Battalion and the bomb disposal units will be kept on standby.

Besides, police will continue to arrest warrant-listed criminals and masterminds behind the recent arson attacks and violence across the country.