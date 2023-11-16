Countrywide blockade: Dhaka sees low traffic

Dhaka city witnessed significantly lower traffic compared to other Thursdays today amid political programmes, a day after the EC announced the schedule for the next national polls.

Today is the second day of a 48-hour blockade announced by BNP and its allies. A left-leaning alliance also called a half-day nationwide general strike today.

Reporters visiting Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Mohammadpur, Gulshan-2, Banglamotor, Bijay Sarani, Kakrail, Paltan, Motijheel, Sayedabad, Matuail, and Jatrabari areas found a decrease in the number of public vehicles.

Moreover, private vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were moving smoothly, facing no traffic signals, which is unusual for a working day.

Meanwhile, inter-district buses from Sayedabad Bus Terminal were operating but on a limited scale with few passengers.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Md Siam, a staff of Tungipara Express at Sayedabad Bus Terminal, said, "From 5:00-12:00pm, eight Khulna, Satkhira, and Gopalganj bound buses left the city. On a normal day, almost 50 buses leave the city."

"Usually, a bus leaves every 10-15 minutes, but due to the low demand of passengers, buses are currently departing every 25-30 minutes," he added.

Meanwhile, at Nayapaltan, law enforcers were seen guarding the BNP party office, which has been padlocked since the night of October 28.

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh were also seen patrolling the city.

Members of other Law enforcement agencies and supporters and leaders of the ruling Awami League were also seen at almost every city intersections.