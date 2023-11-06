Politics
Staff Correspondent
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 02:03 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Countrywide Blockade: AL remains vigilant on Dhaka streets

Staff Correspondent
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 02:03 AM

The presence of Awami League leaders and activists on the streets were relatively thinner on the first day of the two-day blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, compared to last week.

Ruling party activists cited two reasons for their reduced presence: first, many leaders attended a rally on Saturday, leading to fatigue, and second, they dispersed across more locations than usual yesterday, meaning the number of activists in each of the locations automatically declined a bit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Last week, Ward 26 AL activists resisted the opposition's blockade by gathering in the Farmgate area. However, yesterday they dispersed into smaller groups, occupying positions in Bijay Sarani, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar areas," President of the ward unit AL Shahabuddin Patwari told The Daily Star.

This correspondent saw a presence of Al activists while visiting Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, College Gate, Farmgate and Karwan Bazar, Gulisthan, Shajahanpur, Shabujbagh, Sadarghat, Jatrabari areas yesterday.

Outside Dhaka, leaders at every organisational level, from the metropolitan to the district-upazila, have also been instructed to remain on the streets during the blockade. They have been instructed to stay in the field from 8 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said,"They(BNP) have foiled their own movement. By attempting to trap us, they entrapped themselves."

"Can they(BNP leaders) avoid responsibility? From killing a police official to attacks on journalists….. Can anyone, including Mirza Fakhrul, avoid these allegations?" he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
asaduzzaman khan kamal
|বাংলাদেশ

আগুন দিতে এলে গজা‌রি লা‌ঠি দিয়ে পি‌টি‌য়ে ঠাণ্ডা ক‌রে দেন: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘আপনার বাসায় কেউ চু‌রি কর‌তে গে‌লে আপনারা জোর ক‌রে তা‌কে ধরার চেষ্টা ক‌রেন। যদি কোনো ডাকাত আসে, তাকে প্রতিহত করার চেষ্টা করেন। তাহলে কেউ আপনার বাসে বা ট্রাকে আগুন ধরিয়ে দিতে আসলে তাকে প্রতিহত...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান শামসুজ্জামান দুদুকে তুলে নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

৩১ মিনিট আগে