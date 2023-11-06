Countrywide Blockade:

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists claimed they padlocked multiple entrances at Dhaka and Jahangirnagar University early yesterday, as part of BNP's nationwide 48-hour blockade.

"We locked the gates of Curzon Hall, Central Mosque, gymnasium, science library, and buildings housing the Faculty of Fine Arts, Business Studies, Institute of Education and Research, Nutrition and Food Science, and the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of Dhaka University," said DU JCD activist Nahiduzzaman Shipon.

Similarly, Chattra Dal activists led by former Acting General Secretary of the student body's Jahangirnagar University unit, locked multiple gates inside the campus.

However, all the gates were unlocked within a short time. Academic activities, including classes and exams, went on as usual in both universities.

DU Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman told The Daily Star, "We only found one gate locked at the Curzon Hall in the morning and we unlocked it.'