‘Country now has 648 sworn MPs’

Says Rizvi; BNP to observe 2-day event marking Ziaur Rahman’s birth anniv

The country currently has two parliaments, claimed BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

He alleged that the members of the 12th parliament have unlawfully taken an oath at the prime minister's command without dissolving the previous one.

The 11th parliament's term ends on January 29 but the 12th parliament's MPs have already been sworn in, said the BNP leader.

"There are currently 648 sworn MPs, consisting of 350 MPs from the 11th parliament and 298 from the 12th "dummy" parliament. Members of both parliaments can now attend parliamentary sessions called by the president. This is not constitutional," Rizvi said in a press conference at the Nayapaltan party office.

Meanwhile, Rizvi also announced a two-day programme starting today to observe the 88th birth anniversary of BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman.

"The programme will begin on January 18 at 2:00pm with a discussion at the Engineers Institute in Ramna, where BNP central leaders will participate," said Rizvi.

"On January 19, BNP leaders and activists will place floral wreaths at Zia's grave in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11:00am and offer prayers," Rizvi added.

The party will also hoist its flag at all of its central and local offices across the country to mark the day.

In addition, the party and its associate organisations have planned to organise discussion meetings and distribute winter clothes among the poor in different parts of the country.

At the press conference, Rizvi claimed that ten party leaders and activists were detained and 17 cases were filed against 206 named and many unidentified party activists in the 72 hours preceding yesterday morning.