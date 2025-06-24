Country moving towards election in February

Says Khasru after meeting with Gonoforum

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said the country is now moving toward elections in the first half of February.

"Certainly, we are all moving toward elections in the first half of February. The nation is heading in that direction -- that is what matters," he told reporters after a meeting with Gonoforum leaders at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

He said BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has already announced the formation of a national government.

"The entire nation has now entered the electoral tunnel. We are all moving toward the election," he added.

Highlighting BNP's stance on establishing democracy, Khasru said, "To restore democracy and to establish the political, constitutional, and democratic rights of the people -- and with the pledge to build a new Bangladesh -- we are moving forward in unity."

In response to a question about recent incidents of mob violence, he said those involved will bear personal responsibility, and the BNP as a party is not involved.

"BNP's stance against mobocracy is clear. We are firmly against it and will not retreat from that position," he said.

"Those who are involved in mobocracy -- it's their personal responsibility. This is not BNP's problem," he added, noting that such incidents will be handled through legal means.

On Sunday night, former chief election commissioner Nurul Huda, who oversaw the 2018 national election, was assaulted by a mob at his Uttara residence. A video of the incident went viral, showing him with a garland of shoes around his neck and being hit in the face with a shoe, drawing widespread criticism.

During the meeting with BNP, Gono Forum leader SM Altaf Hossain said a recent and memorable meeting in London had helped resolve uncertainty surrounding the upcoming elections and brought relief among the public and political parties.

Later, BNP also held a separate meeting with the National Democratic Movement. A five-member delegation led by NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj attended the meeting.

Afterwards, Bobby Hajjaj said, "We are now waiting for the election. Whatever we do from now on, we will do together. The promise that Tarique Rahman made to the people -- to form a national government -- we are united in our efforts to fulfil that promise, implement the 31-point agenda, and restore democracy."