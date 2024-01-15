Corruption, plundering causing sufferings

Says Rizvi

BNP yesterday alleged that ordinary citizens of the country are suffering in the face of high inflation caused by the "corruption, plunder and foul play" by the government and pro-regime business syndicate.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also alleged that Awami League remains in power by relying on foreigners after committing election crimes.

"The prime minister of the illegitimate government said prices have marked a rise due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's attack on Palestine…I would like to say that prices in other countries of the world did not rise for any reason, including the war in Ukraine," he said.

The BNP leader said the current "authoritarian regime" is indulging in widespread corruption and looting in Bangladesh in the name of "development".

"It's now universally accepted that mega-corruption is happening in the name of mega-projects in Bangladesh. People belonging to the ruling party have looted all the banks. The prices of all products are now skyrocketing because of the syndicate of ministers and pro-ruling party businessmen," he observed.

Rizvi also accused the ruling party of siphoning off lakhs of crores of taka abroad from the country.

"A kg of potatoes can't be bought at the price of a kg of rice. Even in peak season, there are no vegetables below Tk 100 per kg…the prices of onions and green chillies have skyrocketed. But the ruling party leaders are not bothered."

Rizvi slammed AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader for his comment that the BNP is looking at foreign friends to unseat the government with sanctions "like in Cambodia".

"I would like to tell Mr Obaidul Quader that it is not the BNP but the Awami League that has been in power depending on foreigners...there is a big power behind them. The prime minister formed the government by leaning on this power," he said.

The BNP leader said the Awami League now fears losing power after forming a dummy government through a dummy election.

"Voters didn't join that one-party one-sided fake election," he said.

Rizvi said the questionable election has not been accepted anywhere—at home or abroad.

"The United Nations, international organisations, and countries that are partners in our development have also demanded to scrap the farcical election and hold a new election," Rizvi said.