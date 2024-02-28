Cops foil Gonotontro Moncho procession

Zonayed Saki among 7 injured

Police today foiled a procession brought out by Gonotontro Moncho near the Secretariat in Dhaka, protesting against rising commodity prices, bank 'loot', and money laundering.

Witnesses said the leaders and activists of Gonotontro Moncho held a pre-scheduled rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club around noon. Later, they marched towards the Secretariat.

When they tried to break the police barricade near the Zero Point of Gulistan around 1:00pm, a scuffle started between the two parties. The police then charged batons at the protestors to disperse them.

Several demonstrators, including Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, were injured during the intervention.

Protesting the police 'attack', General Secretary of Biplobi Workers Party Saiful Haque said, "We were carrying out the programme peacefully but the police stopped us. At least 40 of our activists were injured."

Seven leaders and activists of Gonotontro Moncho, including Zonayed Saki, took primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, sources at the hospital said.

Saki alleged that police charged batons on their activists without any provocation. When he tried to calm the situation, police also beat him up.

Shah Alam Mohammad Aktarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Zone, said the Gonotontro Moncho brought out the procession without permission. Police told them repeatedly that they were not allowed here [Secretariat]. But they didn't listen to them.

"They promised us to come in front of the Secretariat and leave peacefully. But they tried to enter the Secretariat by crossing the barricade.

"Those who were pushing the barricades looked like they were trained barricade breakers. We think they were hired," he said.

Asked about the arrest, he said, "We have detained one or two of those who tried to attack the police with sticks in their hands. However, it is not yet confirmed how many people have been detained so far."