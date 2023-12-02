Cop closed in Rajshahi for greeting AL nominee

A police officer in Rajshahi was closed today as he allegedly greeted Awami League nominated candidate Abul Kalam Azad for Rajshahi-4 constituency in the upcoming national election.

Sub-inspector Jilalur Rahman, also in charge of Taherpur Police outpost under Bagmara Police Station, was attached to Rajshahi Police Lines, Md Rofiqul Alam, additional superintendent of police in Rajshahi, told our local staff correspondent.

Yesterday, SI Jilalur visited the aspirant at his political chamber in Taherpur and greeted him with flowers for his achievement of the AL nomination.

A photograph of the exchange of greetings went viral on social media.