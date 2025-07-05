Cop attends Jamaat event, sparks controversy

An official from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Lalbagh Zone recently attended a political programme organised by Jamaat-e-Islami while in uniform and made political remarks.

The official, Shah Alam, assistant commissioner (patrol-Lalbagh), attended the programme organised by Jamaat's Dhaka-7 unit on Thursday at Salimullah Muslim Orphanage, where food was distributed among orphans to mark the first anniversary of the July uprising.

Hafiz Haji Enayet Ullah, Jamaat's nominated candidate for Dhaka-7 and a former FBCCI director, attended the event as special guest.

In his speech, AC Shah Alam said, "The previous fascist government sold out the entire country. You all know about this. I don't need to explain -- you've read it in the newspapers. Now the time has come for us to act."

"We want to elect those who are patriotic and dedicated to the country and people. That's why the youth, especially students, must work in their localities, increase the number of activists, reach out to honest people, and make them understand," he continued.

"As members of the police service, our duty is to serve the people -- those who are patriotic. We are not here for those who are pushing the country towards fascism. We are here for peace-loving people," he also said.

"I am assigned to this area. Stay connected with me -- I will do my best from my position. A new opportunity has emerged through this revolution, allowing us to elect honest and capable individuals… We pray for the success of this programme," he added.

His remarks, captured in a video clip that went viral on social media, triggered a backlash, with many questioning the political neutrality of the police.

Some compared it to previous instances in which law enforcers under the then Awami League government were seen participating in political programmes.

Asked about the matter, AC Shah Alam claimed that the video clip circulating on social media did not include his full speech and only showed the part where he spoke about elections.

"I attended the programme because it was held at an orphanage. I spoke after they [Jamaat leaders] insisted. At first I talked about the orphans and the food distribution, but that part wasn't included in the clip," he claimed.

"Only the segment where I spoke about electing honest people got shared, portraying the remark as political," he added.

Contacted, Jashim Uddin, deputy commissioner of DMP's Lalbagh Division, said they were aware of the incident and were looking into the matter.